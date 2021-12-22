Sanger’s mayor responds to his domestic violence arrest

SANGER, California (KSEE) – Sanger’s Mayor Eli Ontiveros made his first statement Wednesday afternoon following his arrest that morning on a felony domestic violence charge.

44-year-old Eli Ontiveros was released from Fresno County Jail after he posted bail. Speaking moments after his release, he did not specific information on what happened to prompt the arrest, did say “we are going to get to the bottom of that.”

Ontiveros also denied being guilty of domestic abuse.

The incident took place in Sanger – but because it involves a public official, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation from the Sanger Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday there was a 911 domestic violence call from someone inside of Ontiveros house on the 2600 block of Mary Avenue in Sanger.

“To protect the victim in this we are not going to get specific about who the person is but at this point, all we can say is that a call originated from the home and he was pointed to as being the suspect,” said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti.

Ontiveros was arrested and booked into the Fresno Jail around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday; his bail was set at $25,000.

Ontiveros was elected as Sanger’s Mayor in November 2020. The city’s police department, the city manager, and the city council would not comment on camera about the case.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ontiveros has not faced domestic violence charges prior to this incident.

Ontiveros is scheduled in Fresno County Superior Court on March 9.