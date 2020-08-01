Sanger Unified Teacher Association express concerns, asked to sign liability waiver

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) — With school beginning in less than 3 weeks, members of the Sanger Unified Teachers Association have some concerns.

They’re being told to teach online from their classrooms, but they’re also being asked to sign a liability waiver if they bring their own children to the classroom due to childcare issues.

Some are upset saying it puts them in a position to choose between their family’s health and safety and returning to work.

“I can use myself for an example, I have two small children, one going into third grade, one going into fifth grade, and essentially the waiver is asking me to sign away their rights for any COVID-related exposure, any illness that might come about,” Stephanie Alvarado, President of Sanger Unified Teachers Association said.

“In working with our team members to find a solution for childcare, we looked at various opportunities and one was being able to bring other children to their worksite. We shared that with our liability carrier, and in dialogue with them, this was a requirement for that participation,” Deputy Superintendent with Sanger Unified, Eduardo Martinez said.

The school district says they continue to try and maintain a balance between the needs of the students and their staff.

