Sanger Unified plans to bring students back for in-person learning first week of November

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) — Sanger Unified School District plans on bringing students back to campus for in-person learning during the first week of November.

With Fresno County remaining in the red tier, Sanger Unified Superintendent Adela Jones said they plan on moving forward allowing in-person learning in a hybrid form for their students.

“We are on a trimester system and our trimester ends the middle of November,” said Jones. “So, we thought that that would be a good time as we worked through these cohorts to now start slowly reopening phasing in our reopening for our elementary school students.”

Jones said they want to slowly phase in students starting with TK through first grade the first week of November then bringing back more students from older grade levels the following week until all grades TK through 6th is back.

President of Sanger Unified Teachers Association Stephanie Alvarado said they held a meeting Thursday night for members to get a feel of how comfortable teachers feel going back for in-person learning.

According to a recent survey by the teacher’s association a majority of teachers did not feel comfortable returning to in person learning in the next two weeks.

“Just this uncomfortable, if you say you are going to do this when we have more students return yet they are not doing it right now that’s not a reassuring feeling for them,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said some feel like the cleaning practices between cohorts need to be improved along with clarity on what to do when a student or staff member test positive for the coronavirus.

“Without having this fear in the back of their minds if they may be getting sick or they might cross-contaminate or anything of those things when you bring a student back on campus,” said Alvarado.

Throughout Fresno County school districts are in different phases of bringing students back on campus. So, deciding when a student returns to in person learning depends on the school they attend.

Hank Gutierrez with Fresno County Office of Education said their job is making sure school districts understand their options and making sure teachers feel safe with whatever they decide.

“So, our role here at the Fresno county superintendent of schools has been a close relationship with Fresno county department of public health and giving each district guidelines and latest protocols on reopening safely,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said the parents and teachers who do not wish to go back to in-person learning should talk to their school district to see what online options are available.

