FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unrestrained teenager was ejected from the car he was driving and sustained fatal injuries early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.

The CHP says its officers and medical emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle car crash on the eastbound side of Highway 180, east of McCall Avenue, around 2:40 a.m.

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver was the only person in the 2015 Toyota Camry and was traveling on State Route 180, approaching McCall Avenue, when the car drifted off the roadway and careened into a light pole at full speed. They also say it doesn’t appear he tried to correct his path of travel, nor did he try to break, before colliding into the pole.

Following the impact, the Sanger teen was ejected from the sedan as he was not wearing a seatbelt, per their report.

First responders say he died at the scene from his injuries.

Officers say a toxicology report will determine if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and the CHP asks if anyone has any information on this case to please call 559-705-2200.