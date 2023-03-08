SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student from Sanger High threatened another student with an airsoft gun and was dealt with by Sanger PD Tuesday after school, according to Sanger High School.

In a release sent out by Sanger High, school officials state they were notified of an incident by Sanger police where a student was threatened by another student alleging he had a weapon. The incident took place off campus, after school hours.

Sanger Unified, SHS Administration, and Sanger PD immediately secured the student and escorted him to an isolated place where they found an air-soft gun in his backpack, according to SHS Principal Kirstin Coronado.

Principal Coronado says the incident was taken care of within a few minutes of the initial notification and is now being handled by police and the District Administration.