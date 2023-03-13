SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Neighbors at the Riverbend RV park haven’t stopped cleaning up since the last storm.

“It was surprising to see how fast it came up,” Dan Demore, who’s been living at the park said.

Demore said when a friend suggested he move his RV a few miles down the road to his place to get out of the flood waters, he agreed.

“I was parked right over there next to the creek, so I took him up on it, I was gonna move back tonight but, he said well it’s supposed to rain again a lot in the morning all day Tuesday so if all that blows by I’ll be over Wednesday then,” he added.

The RV park took a direct hit, but many were prepared.

Many neighbors moved their RVs from the spots that lined the creek. On Tuesday last week, the spots along the creek were full. Now, they’re empty. Another resident said while debris filled the area around their home, the water stayed below their RV. Still, he said water extended for yards out from the creek.

A footbridge at the park was also destroyed. Despite that, many who fled the park last time said they plan on staying for this storm.

Fresno County Emergency Manager Terri Mejorado said they’re still operating the Emergency Operations Center at a Level 1, which is the highest level.

She wants people to be prepared to evacuate or to be ready to shelter inside their homes.

And just as neighbors are cleaning up the damage, Mejorado said the county is too. Road 180 in and out of Dunlap is closed.

“Tonight after 7 o’clock it’s a hard closure. We have had multiple slides and we’re going in and fixing them,” she said.

Moving forward to recovery, Mejorado says if your home was damaged, you need to tell the county.

“This by no means guarantees any funding or any money that’s attached to it, but what it does, it’ll give us a really good idea of the damage that people received on their personal home property during this event, and then that helps us puts us in a better place to be able to ask the state and federal government for assistance,” she said.

If your home saw damage from the storm, click here to fill out the form.