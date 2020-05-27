Sanger requires residents to use face masks amid virus

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Sanger announced an emergency order set to go in effect Wednesday evening that requires residents to wear face masks in numerous situations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order, set to take effect 5 p.m. and last until further notice, says “residents shall use a cloth face mask or equivalent face covering while indoors at work, while visiting a business, or while coming in close contact with someone who is not a family member, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The requirement was enacted by the city’s Director of Emergency Services to “facilitate safe business reopening” in phase two of the state’s reopening roadmap.

The order said, “this requirement is to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in situations where social distancing is not maintained due to social spacing or professional conditions.”

Face coverings with one-way exhalation valves are not in compliance with the city’s order.

Adults with respiratory illnesses, certain medical conditions, and children under 12 are excused from using face masks because of suffocation risk. But they should still comply with social distancing requirements of at least six feet from others outside of the household.

Hands should be clean when masks are being placed or removed, and hand to face activity kept to a minimum to prevent viral droplets from entering the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Face masks won’t have to be worn at a restaurant while dining, but they must be worn while waiting to be seated and while away from the dining table.

The city requests compliance from all residents and visitors to Sanger and businesses are required to inform employees and post signage about their specific mask policies.

The order will be enforced by Sanger Police and city code enforcement. Any violations of the city face mask order could be charged with an infraction or a misdemeanor under Sanger City Code Section 1-7.

