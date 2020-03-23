Sanger Police warn about false coronavirus social media posts

Breaking News
SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sanger Police Department on Monday is warning residents about false social media posts that have been circulating.

According to police, the post tells people to stay indoors and close all doors and windows due to helicopters that will be spraying disinfectant in the air to eradicate the coronavirus.

Police say “We just want to assure you that this is false information. 

