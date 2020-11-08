Sanger Police seek public’s help to identify man after forcing store clerk for money

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sanger Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man after demanding money from a convenience store.

Authorities say a man entered a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sanger early Saturday morning where he approached a store clerk and forced the clerk to give him money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.