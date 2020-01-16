Sanger Police Chief steps down after 40 years of law enforcement service

SANGER, California (KSEE) – Sanger Police Chief signs off on Wednesday, after a long time journey of serving the community.

Sanger Police Chief, Silver Rodriguez signed-off for the last time.

“I’ve been performing police work for the last 40 years,” Sanger Police Chief Silver Rodriguez said. “It’s kind of a strange feeling knowing this is my last day performing law enforcement work.”

Rodriguez has been in law enforcement since 1980 and spent most of his career with the Porterville Police Department.

In 2012 Rodriguez, was named top cop at the Sanger police department.

“I have come to love the people of Sanger,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve considered it an honor and a privilege to serve and protect them.”

He says a lot has changed over the course of his 4-decade career.

“Law enforcement has changed tremendously in a lot of different ways,” said Rodriguez.

When he started in Sanger, Fire Chief Greg Tarascou says he reached out with a fresh perspective, which is part of the legacy he’ll leave behind.

“I think its a tribute to Chief Rodriguez’s professionalism and his dedication to public service and public safety,” Tarascou said.

Tarascou says Rodriguez has the attitude of a team player and team mentality.

“Even though it’s been very demanding emotionally and mentally on myself and family. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world it has been a great adventure,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says it’s a team he’ll miss dearly as he looks ahead to his new future.

