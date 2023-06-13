FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An off-duty Sanger Police officer was killed in a crash on Millerton Road early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, at around 5:25 a.m. a 2022 Tesla was driving on Millerton Road, east of Sky Harbor Road when the man behind the wheel failed to maintain control of the car and allowed it to veer to the right side of the road where it hit a culvert, causing the car to overturn.

Officers say the off-duty officer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle following the crash. He died at the scene.

The off-duty officer has since been identified by the Sanger Police Department.

A 23-year-old woman who was also in the car at the time was transported from the scene with moderate injuries, officers say.

Investigators add that they do not know if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.