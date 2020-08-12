Sanger hires new police chief

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Sanger announced the hiring of a new police chief.

The city said Greg Garner has been selected following an extensive search and interview process.

Greg Garner is a 34-year veteran of the City of Fresno Police Department, in addition he served 6 years as the Selma Police Chief. Mr. Garner grew up locally in Madera. 

His first day will be Aug. 17 the city said Mr. Garner was selected based on his broad law enforcement experience and education that focused on organizational leadership and criminal justice. 

