Sanger High School holds free COVID vaccine event

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sanger High School will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event Friday.

Those who are interested in receiving Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine can attend any time from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event, called “Tardeada,” is free and is put on by Cultiva La Salud in partnership with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

In return for getting the vaccine, organizers say people will be able to enjoy music, fruit and free tacos.

Anyone who receives the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for a second dose on July 30.

No appointments are required.