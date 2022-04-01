SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The family of Minerva Camacho says they are still in shock and disbelief as there are many questions still surrounding the chase that led to her death.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the final moment of Camacho’s life, just before she was struck by a vehicle investigators say was fleeing police.

Camacho’s sister Catalina says her last moments were spent ensuring that her granddaughter was safe. Catalina says her sister died a hero, pushing her granddaughter out of harm’s way when she saw the suspect’s vehicle barreling toward them.

“These criminals didn’t even brake, they just went through her driveway,” says Catalina. “She’s pinned right there and these criminals just ran from the scene.”

Many in the community wonder, could this tragedy have been avoided.

“A mile and a half worth of pursuit throughout the Sanger city limits,” says Juvenal Cazarez, Camacho’s nephew. “I counted over 25 intersections that they must have crossed.”

He says the chase was reaching dangerously high speeds in residential areas.

“Up to 80 miles an hour, at what point did you not think that public safety is a higher concern than capturing the vehicle that you are pursuing,” asks Cazarez

Sanger police say the chase began a few blocks away and at one point the suspect’s vehicle almost collided head-on with a patrol car. The two suspects, Adrian Valencia, 21, and Salomon Zaragoza, 31, were apprehended a short time after the collision.

“We just want accountability for what happened for my aunt losing her life,” says Cazarez.

Valencia and Zaragoza face a number of charges including vehicular manslaughter and felony evading a police officer which resulted in death.