Sanger gives Hall of Fame coach Tom Flores a hero’s ‘Welcome Home’

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresh off his induction to the NFL Hall of Fame, former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores was honored Saturday in Sanger with a massive celebration.

Flores started the celebrations in the afternoon by taking it all in at the high school football stadium that bears his name but also highlighted the work of the Tom Flores Foundation, which has provided over half a million dollars to the Sanger Unified School District for athletics, sciences, and performing arts. The foundation also recently started awarding scholarships.

“We have to continue to give them the opportunities to do what they have to do to learn and to expand their brains,” Flores said.

After Flores spoke to reporters, the celebrations began in Downtown Sanger. A few thousand people packed the streets wearing Oakland Raiders apparel to celebrate Flores’ accomplishments. Rep. David Valadao gave Flores a Congressional recognition, and the Sanger mayor changed the name of 7th St. to Tom Flores Blvd. Flores says he couldn’t be happier to be cheered on by a few thousand people in the town where his story began.

“I’m very humbled by the outpouring, very humbled by the size,” Flores said. “They didn’t have this many people in the whole town when I was here!”