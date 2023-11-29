SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Sanger celebrated its annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday evening.

“Well, this is the 40th annual lighting of our nation’s Christmas tree,” said Karen Pearson, President of the Sanger District Chamber of Commerce. “We probably have about 1000 or so people out here tonight.”

Pearson said the tree is decorated by the city’s public works department.

The event included live music, food, and a visit from Santa.

“This is what we tell the kids is when Santa comes into Sanger so he can come for our parade that happens this Saturday,” Pearson said.

The 75th annual Sanger Toyland Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. in downtown Sanger.