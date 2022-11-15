SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department.

Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the money.

“Me and my family always wonders to see the Ag Farm built. And we believe that it’s going to change the world,” says Downs.

Each dollar will be used to develop his school’s Farm and Ag Complex, which Fairmont Principal Jared Savage says has been years in the making.

“There will be a state-of-the-art farmers market, we’re gonna build nutrition kits for families, people are going to be able to come in and purchase stuff that we grow fruits and vegetables that we grow, and sell it to the community,” says Savage.

The Foundation for Sanger schools also announced that it will match Downs’ donation, doubling it to also go towards making the Ag complex a reality.

The Ag complex is an estimated $7 million project that will focus on animal, plant science, and farm innovation.

Bode is hoping to continue his family’s legacy in farming for years to come.