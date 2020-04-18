Sandwich delivery at Valley Children’s to “show our appreciation through the love of barbeque”

MADERA, California (KGPE) – A special thank you to the staff at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera came in the form of 600 barbeque sandwiches on Friday.

The sandwiches were delivered courtesy of Horn Barbeque out of Oakland. The company says assembling all the sandwiches was a two-day process.

“Sandwiches that were made for love for people that are going out and fighting this thing,” said Matt Horn of Horn Barbeque. “People that are coming in and investing their time every day. So we wanted to show our appreciation through the love of barbeque.”

Valley Children’s Hospital says donations like these are greatly appreciated – especially during this challenging time for medical personnel battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

