San Luis Obispo County deputies respond to ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — San Luis Obispo County deputies on Thursday are responding to reports of an “officer-involved shooting” near Templeton Cemetery Road in Templeton, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just before 10:40 a.m. in a tweet by the Sheriff’s Office. The public was advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.