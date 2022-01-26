San Jose passes ordinance requiring gun owners to get liability insurance, pay annual fee

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSEE) – The City of San Jose voted Tuesday night on an ordinance that would require most gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance.

It would be the first of its kind across the entire nation.

The ordinance still has another reading next month before it can go into effect. And while San Jose city council members overwhelmingly supported it, gun owners here in the Central Valley say they don’t think ordinances like this are needed.

San Jose gun owners may soon have to carry liability insurance and pay an additional fee if they want to own a gun. In a 10-1 vote in favor of the insurance, and an 8-3 vote in favor of the annual fee, the Bay Area city is now a step closer to being the first city in the nation to approve any ordinance like this.

City leaders say the $25 annual fee is supposed to help ease the financial burden of gun violence off of taxpayers and the liability insurance is supposed to incentive safety.

However, in Clovis, the owner of the indoor shooting range The Firing Line, Jacob Belemjian says he’s not sure how any of this would work in practice.

“Criminals aren’t going to abide by this,” explained Belemjian. “All this is is an additional burden, an additional fee, expense, to law-abiding gun owners.”

A national pro-gun group has already launched a lawsuit, saying in part that the fee is a tax on a constitutional right.

However, the city says the fee will go towards a nonprofit, that’s just not formed yet. Details are limited on what kind of liability insurance coverage would be needed, but the city says it would ensure owners are storing guns in locked safes and are focusing on safety.

Belemjian says he believes this ordinance, does neither.

“They always say it’s about safety, so I want to ask the question, how will this make things safer?”

Fresno City Council members say they are not considering any measures like this at this time.