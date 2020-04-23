San Jose man dies after the vehicle he was riding in drives into the path of a car, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A deadly crash claimed the life of a San Jose man in Merced County Tuesday evening after the car he was in drove in the path of another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. near Highway 33 and Highway 140 near Gustine.

Officers say a 1996 Acura was driving northbound on Highway 33 approaching Highway 140 when 25-year-old Luis Cruz was driving a 2017 Nissan southbound Highway 33 and was also approaching Highway 140.

The Acura made a left turn in front of the Nissan causing the two cars to collide, the passenger in the Acura was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Acura was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a complaint of pain and the Nissan driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical aid.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

