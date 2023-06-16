FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the weekend kicks off, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced it is reopening the San Joaquin River for recreational use, effective Friday, June 16.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says the river is now open from Friant Dam to the Merced County line, meaning there are no restrictions for water activities.

Sheriff Zanoni added that parks currently closed along the San Joaquin River will remain closed, which includes Lost Lake and Skaggs Bridge Parks.

Officials say that Lost Lake and Skaggs Bridge Parks contain several hazards and will require maintenance work to be performed before being accessible to visitors and a date of reopening has not been determined.

Sheriff Zanoni says that the Kings River remains closed and there is no timeline for reopening it as the continued strong water flows and hazardous conditions make it unsafe for recreational use.

In the best interest of public safety, he added he is keeping the Kings River closed as permitted under the authority of Penal Code 409.5(a) and Fresno County Ordinance 13.32.080.

Deputies say they are strictly enforcing this closure and violators will be subject to citations. This infraction comes with a minimum fine of $225.00.

On March 14, Sheriff Zanoni issued an order to close the rivers due to the projection of large amounts of melting snow in the Sierra, creating life-threatening conditions. Officials say water levels have since reduced on the San Joaquin River, creating safer conditions for the public to access it.

Although the San Joaquin River is reopened, officials say it is important to note that it remains extremely dangerous.