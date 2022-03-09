FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Diocese of Fresno teamed up with San Joaquin Memorial High School students to prep and serve meals for homeless people at the Poverello House on Wednesday.

The meal distribution was part of ‘Papa Mike’s Cafe,’ which gets its namesake from Poverello House founder Mike McGarvin.

“This event reflects the heart of what Poverello House is all about. Partnering with the Diocese of Fresno takes us back to the very roots of our organization. Papa Mike’s Café helps people experiencing homelessness know that they have value, are loved, and this community cares about them.” Chief Executive Officer Zachary Darrah said in a statement.

Papa Mike’s Cafe started in 2006, with the goal of providing a three-course meal to Poverello House clients. Volunteers serve as waiters and waitresses, taking the clients’ orders and serving them.

Wednesday’s menu options include stuffed pork chop with country bread stuffing, shrimp scampi over pasta, and angel hair with homemade meatballs.

“It gives the homeless a face because they are so often faceless, nameless, so you greet them and these kids are so wonderful, warmly greeting these people at the tables and just asking them what would you like to eat. Just simple invitations like that, human contact that’s kind and joyful that they don’t get often on the streets if at all,” Bishop Joseph Brennan said.

During Wednesday’s event, students from San Joaquin, Memorial High School volunteered as staff helping prepare meals and serve them to Poverello House clients.

“We have a wonderful service group at San Joaquin Memorial High school…they choose different service projects, but Poverello house is not just their favorite, but the one they come to the most,” Bishop Brennan said.

The event takes place around six times a year, according to Bishop Brennan.