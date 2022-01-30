San Francisco 49ers fans cheer on team during watch party in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Despite a season-ending loss, San Francisco 49er fans around the Central Valley celebrated their team on Sunday night.

A watch party was hosted by Fresno’s Niner Empire Club Round Table Pizza on Bullard and First streets and kicked off with a tailgate party at noon.

The club of more than 200 members doesn’t just show up to watch games together, the organization also has charitable events around town.

Luis Lozano and Raul Madrigal say it’s more than just about football for them.

“There are several chapters, but we are the one in Fresno.”

They are part of what’s called the niner empire.

“It’s a group of people that came together to support the Niners and also to do charitable events around the valley,”

A sports club put together not just to enjoy football, but to do some good things for the community.

“We help out numerous organizations with volunteer work.”

They had live music, food, and of course what brought them all together.

“We’re excited, we’re pumped we’re ready to take on the Rams.”

Their hopes for another championship win and Superbowl run.

Anyone interested in joining the Niner Empire can find them on Facebook.