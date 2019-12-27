Same airport officer who suggested Narcan program saves woman with treatment

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One Fresno Yosemite International police officer saved a woman’s life on Monday after he administered Narcan on her.

Police Chief of the airport Drew Bessinger said a new Narcan program was implemented just two weeks ago. But there’s one thing that makes this even more remarkable – the officer who saved her is the same person who suggested they implement the program.

“This just accentuates the great idea that Cpt. Higgins had and the fact that he was the one who administered it, that’s the icing on the cake,” Bessinger said.

Bessinger said police Cpt. Michael Higgins responded to a report of a woman unconscious in the boarding area of the airport.

Bessinger said Higgins arrived in less than a minute and administered Narcan on her.

Narcan is a drug that can help reverse an opioid overdose. It can be administered with a shot or by nasal injection. Higgins used the nasal form of the life-saving drug.

“Almost immediately she came back to consciousness, began talking,” Bessinger said.

He said after she regained consciousness, she admitted to having taken some kind of opioid.

The Narcan spray is one that Bessinger said airport police officers just started carrying two weeks ago.

“(Higgins) wrote up the grant, we put it through, we just received the Narcan about two weeks ago and he was the person who got it issued and he was our first administrator of the Narcan,” he said.

And his acts may have prevented a holiday tragedy for her family.

“This family could have lost their daughter on Christmas Eve and this would be something that would affect them for the remainder of their lives. We’re happy that this had a happy ending, it’s a dark cloud, but it’s got a silver lining,” Bessinger said.

The airport police isn’t the only agency that has implemented this program. Among those who also carry the treatment are: the Fresno Police Department, the Fresno Sheriff’s Office, and the Fresno Fire Department.



