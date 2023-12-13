FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – In Downtown Fresno, a large crowd filled Saint John’s Cathedral on Tuesday at a mass celebrating “Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

The faithful believe that on Dec. 12, 1531, she appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego on a hill near Mexico City.

“Well I just think it’s something really pretty and I think it’s like nice to see like all the community come together and just celebrate her like one day,” said attendee Argelia Aguilar.

Four services were held at Saint John’s Cathedral, starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.