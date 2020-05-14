Saint Agnes to resume elective surgeries, select medical services with enhanced safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Thursday it will begin resuming elective surgeries and select critical services Monday after several weeks of deferring them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the northeast Fresno hospital has remained open to provide emergency care and treatment, cases considered non-essential by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Surgeons were temporarily suspended, said spokeswoman Kelley Sanchez.

These services will resume on Monday including orthopedic, spine, gynecologic, urologic and general surgery; interventional cardiology; and screening endoscopy, among others.

The hospital has enhanced its safety features already in place so the elective surgeries and other services could resume.

“Saint Agnes is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, quality care we know our patients and communities need,” said President and CEO Nancy Hollingsworth.

Enhanced safety measures at Saint Agnes include:

COVID-Free Zones are areas where the hospital provides care only for people not known to have COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms.

Performing temperature screenings of all its patients, colleagues, physicians and visitors.

Providing and requiring masks for everyone in Saint Agnes’ facilities

CDC standards for facility deep cleaning with increased frequency and special attention to surfaces that are frequently touched, like doorknobs and flat surfaces.

Continued visitor restrictions.

“It’s important for Valley residents to know that it’s safe to seek essential treatment at Saint Agnes,” said Chief Medical Officer W. Eugene Egerton. “In line with our core value of Safety, we are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to ensure the safest possible environment for patients and colleagues.”

Saint Agnes said all patients scheduled for elective procedures that require an overnight stay will be tested for the virus the day before or day of surgery/procedure.

The procedure will be postponed if the patient tests positive until a negative result is obtained. Medical professionals will continue the procedure as planned in the COVID-Free Zone of the hospital, where care is provided to patients not known to have the virus or virus-related symptoms.

“If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone the care you need to get healthy and stay well,” Hollingsworth said. “Your health and safety are our top priorities, so you can take comfort in knowing that we are taking all the necessary precautions.”

