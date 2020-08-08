Saint Agnes Medical Center encouraging community to pledge fight against pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno hospital makes a plea to the public to act responsibly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Agnes hospital created a public service announcement to encourage people to wear a mask, wash their hands, avoid large crowds and physically distance.

“Where we’re really asking people to really take a pledge to protect their loved ones, their neighbors and our community at large,” St. Agnes Director of Marketing, Kelley Sanchez said.

The hospital is encouraging the community to post pledge on social media.

