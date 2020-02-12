Safe theft caught on camera; police want your help finding the suspects

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Atwater are looking for the burglars seen on a security camera stealing a safe from a grocery store.

Officers say the theft took place at around 4 a.m. Monday when detectives say the burglars broke into the R-N Market on Atwater Boulevard. Four suspects are seen in surveillance video destroying property and stealing an entire safe.

Police are asking for your help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.

