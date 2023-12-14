FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno City Council Member Mike Karbassi and Mayor Jerry Dyer of Fresno are celebrating the success of their “Safe Routes to Schools” initiative.

A new traffic light was unveiled at Starr Elementary School in Northwest Fresno, on Dec. 13.

The traffic light is said to reduce congestion enhance safety and most importantly protect kids trying to get to school safely by controlling traffic.

“So the traffic going east and westbound on Sierra will have a dedicated light where they will stop and no longer pass with their cars so that all eyes are on the road,” said Mike Karbassi Fresno City Council Member, District 2.

The new traffic light is said to be the result of a years-long effort by Karbassi, Dyer, and other city leaders.

“Our children have far too much to worry about than whether or not they’re going to be hit by a car entering into an intersection on a crosswalk,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer of Fresno.