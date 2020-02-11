Safe full of jewelry found in late Selma man’s home; the Sheriff’s Office wants to know if it’s yours

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Dozens of pieces of jewelry were found in the safe of a late Selma man. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now asking if any of them yours?

George Garabedian owned Geo’s Jewelry for decades. When he died last summer, Fresno County officials found envelopes of jewelry with little other information.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti said it’s possible Garbedian owned these pieces, but they also believe he continued to work from home after his jewelry store closed down and the items could belong to the public.

He said some are decades old and are in envelopes dating back to the 1980s.

“There aren’t any receipts or claim tickets attached with somebody’s name and phone number,” Botti said.

Garabedian was described as a community staple.

“[His store was] right downtown friendly place, walk-in, he always was very very very friendly and welcoming,” said Executive Director of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce Bob Allen.

Many others around the area also remembered the longtime business owner.

“He always would smile and could see you across the street and yell at you,” said Cheryl Kain, who works downtown.

Allen said he believed Garabedian owned his business for about 35 years. But it came to an abrupt end in 2010 when the roof above his shop collapsed, permanently closing it down.

Botti said it’s believed Garabedian continued his craft from home. When he died last July, no family could manage his estate and the public administrator’s office stepped in.

“There was a safe inside we knew he worked as a jeweler, so of course there was some jewelry inside,” Botti said.

Botti said there were about 60 pieces including watches, rings, necklaces, earrings, and coins. No one knows who these pieces belong to, but the Sheriff’s Office hopes any rightful owners can identify them and come forward.

“If in about 30 days from now we don’t get any responses, the merchandise is going to get rolled into the estate and we will sell it,” Botti said.

