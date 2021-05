FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County is providing a safe drop-off location for any unused or expired medication, as well as a drop box for medical objects that are sharp or may create sharp pieces.

The drop off box is located in front of the Sanger Police Department and is for public use.

Officials is asking the public to only put sharp objects in the red box.

If the red box is full, another box can be found at the Sanger Community Center located at 730 Recreation Avenue.