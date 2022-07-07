FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that started in an RV in Fresno County spread to nearby cars and threatened homes in the area as well, according to Fresno County Fire.

Crews say they were called to the site at Jensen and Valentine at around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and arrived to find the RV well involved in fire. Strong winds caused the flames to spread further.

Firefighters reported difficulty accessing the property due to the number of abandoned vehicles and other debris in the area. In total, over 30 firefighters from multiple agencies assisted in extinguishing the flames.

Despite nearby vehicles catching fire, officials say nearby homes were not damaged. One firefighter received a laceration to the face and was taken away for medical treatment.

The fire was brought under control and the incident is now under investigation.