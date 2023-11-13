LANARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Saint Agnes Medical Center is partnering with Community United in Lanare to host a rural mobile health event on Tuesday.

The rural mobile health event will offer services at no cost. It will include but is not limited to, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and treatments, glucose testing, minor sick visits, blood pressure checks, and health education.

The event will take place on Nov. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The location of the event will be at 20620 S Grantland Ave, Riverdale.

The mobile health program aims to make healthcare access more equitable for people living in rural areas of Fresno County.