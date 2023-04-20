MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public is being advised of potential flooding along local waterways due to the extended heavy runoff from the existing Sierra snowpack by the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.

The main areas of concern are along the San Joaquin and Merced river corridors and the Eastside Bypass. Areas possibly at risk can be found on the GIS map the county created.

During high river flows, flooding can happen quickly, and if flows exceed the capacity of local channels, several dairy, poultry, and ag operations could be impacted.

Due to the complexity and urgent processes of livestock evacuations, county officials have made an evacuation checklist to aid facility operators’ preparation.

Flooding may be expected to remain through the spring and summer months as water is released.

Anyone seeking additional flooding and evacuation information can visit the Merced County Agricultural Commissioner’s webpage.