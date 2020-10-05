‘Running for Ronald’ virtual 5K run and fun walk open for registration

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting inaugural “Running For Ronald Virtual 5K Run and Fun Walk” on Nov. 1.

The organization said the virtual “Running For Ronald 5K and Fun Walk” can be completed anywhere to benefit the families.

Proceeds from this exciting virtual event will help sustain vital services for RMHCCV provides for families who have a child who is hospitalized. 

