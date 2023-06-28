FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old runaway teenager was reported to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, deputies say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teenager reported as a runaway is identified as 14-year-old Noor Mhaoud.

Deputies say the last time she was seen was at her Squaw Valley home on Sunday. They state she is 5’6″ tall and weighs 110 lbs, with brown eyes, and brown hair, but there is no more information regarding the clothes she was wearing.

Sheriff’s deputies say there is no more information to show foul play is involved.

They ask the public to report any information regarding her location to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.