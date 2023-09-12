FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Pinnacle Pup Run is wagging its way to Woodward Park this Saturday. Participators are able to do either a two-mile run/walk or a five-mile run with or without a pup.

This event is hosted by the Fresno Bully Rescue, as all proceeds, organizers say will benefit local no-kill rescues and shelters, including the Fresno Bully Rescue.

There will be prizes, pet vendors, adoptions, and a free t-shirt for the first 100 pre-registered runners/ walkers.

Prices for this event are $30 for both a five-mile run or a two-mile walk/run.

According to the Pinnacle Pup Run, upon pre-registration, participators must select the size of the dog participating while registering for event coordinators to have an estimate of participants for this event.

Fresno Bully Rescue says if some participants do not have a dog, but are a dog lover, they are more than welcome to come to this event. Those not able to attend the event can also donate online towards the Pinnacle Pup Run.

The Pinnacle Pup Run is from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday, September 16.