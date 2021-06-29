Run stop sign leads to major injuries as crash overturns vehicle in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with major injuries after a two-car collision in Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Califonia Highway Patrol officers.

The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. at Howard Avenue and Kearny Boulevard.

CHP officers say a vehicle was headed east on Kearney Boulevard when another vehicle traveling south on Howard Avenue ran a stop sign. The vehicles collided causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.