Run stop sign leads to major injuries as crash overturns vehicle in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with major injuries after a two-car collision in Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Califonia Highway Patrol officers.

The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. at Howard Avenue and Kearny Boulevard.

CHP officers say a vehicle was headed east on Kearney Boulevard when another vehicle traveling south on Howard Avenue ran a stop sign. The vehicles collided causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com