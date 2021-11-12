Run stop sign leads to major injures during three-vehicle collision in Fresno County, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people sustained major injures Friday after investigators say a run stop sign led to a three-vehicle collision in Fresno County.

According to CHP officers, witnesses say a sedan traveling northbound on Walnut Avenue failed to stop at a marked stop sign at the intersection at Lincoln Avenue colliding with a big rig and a truck. Investigators say the truck spun around and settled in a field.







First responders say two people involved in the crash suffered major injuries. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.