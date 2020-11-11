Ruiz Foods to host drive-thru job fair in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Employment Connection, in partnership with Ruiz Foods, will hold a drive-thru job fair in Dinuba on Saturday

“We are looking to fill a number of positions,” stated Ruiz Foods Dinuba Human Resources Director Martha McCurry, “And, we proudly offer competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.”

The company is looking to hire the following positions:

Sanitation generalist

Line runners

Production roller

Packers

Prebatch coordinators

Mechanics

Cooks

Sanitation supervisor (3rd shift), and quality assurance supervisor (day shift).

The job fair will be on Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Ruiz Foods parking lot located at 501 S. Alta Avenue, Dinuba.

Applications are available for pick up prior to the event at Ruiz Foods Security Office from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or at the Dinuba Employment Connection Office located at 400 W. Tulare Street in Dinuba. Résumés may also be submitted at jobs@ruizfoods.com.

