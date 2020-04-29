Ruiz Foods temporarily halts production after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Ruiz Foods

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A food company in Tulare County is temporarily shutting down production after some of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have not confirmed the exact number, but say several employees have contracted coronavirus. Ruiz Foods says it will close several production lines at its facilities in Dinuba and Tulare in order to limit the spread of the virus to other team members.

In a statement, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for Ruiz Foods Stephen Coale said the company’s first priority is protecting team members while they work to help feed families across the country.

“Despite our focused efforts to keep our Team Members safe, a high incidence of community spread has resulted in our decision to temporarily halt production.”

Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for Ruiz Foods Stephen Coale

Company officials are now working with the Tulare County Health and Human Services to test potentially exposed employees.

