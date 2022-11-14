MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera South High School Black Student Union (BSU) held a community Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Monday morning at Alpha Elementary School.

The event was to educate and inspire students to learn about racial equality, promote tolerance, and create change through education. Ruby Bridges was the first African-American student to integrate into an elementary school on November 14, 1960, in Louisiana.

The walk involved students, parents, and community members. It started at Alpha Elementary school and then transitioned to Madera South High School Stadium. Here the students read the children’s book “I Am Ruby Bridges” written by Bridges herself. Following they walked the track and returned to the elementary school.

MSHS BSU used club funds to buy “I Am Ruby Bridges” books to read to students and then donated them to Alpha Elementary School classrooms.

“This is a tremendous moment for our community to come together in a student-led event. The Ruby Bridges Walk to School event promotes inclusion, community, and positive activism. Our BSU club members are very excited to lead it,” said Madera South High School Dean of Curriculum Stephanie Hamblen.