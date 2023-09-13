FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taking a vacation to a country where you can’t speak the language? Looking to further your career with a new skill set? If those things involve learning a new language, the Fresno County Public Library wants to help.

The library system is putting the word out that Fresno County library card holders can now access any of Rosetta Stone’s 30 language courses for free.

The program normally costs almost $300 for a lifetime membership, but it can now be accessed through the library’s online resource page for free.

For information on how to obtain a free library card, you can click here or visit your nearest library. The Fresno County Public Library has almost three dozen locations which can be found here.