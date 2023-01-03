FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade.

According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be seen on the national broadcast and this was due to ‘unforeseen delays’, officials said.

“We appreciate the time and energy that goes into each unit in the Parade, and for the results of that effort to be missed by those watching across the country is heartbreaking,” wrote Rose Parade officials on their social media page.

It was Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first time participating in the Rose Parade and the group closed the event with an impressive performance.

If you missed it, you can watch Freno State’s act here.