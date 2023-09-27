FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno plans to recognize the importance of coming together as a community during Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting.

In a proclamation sponsored by Councilmember Luis Chavez and the office of Mayor and City Manager, they plan to recognize the heroic actions of the Roosevelt High School staff, community members, and first responders with a “Roosevelt Strong” proclamation.

Officials say “Roosevelt Strong Day” shall be recognized in honor of the exceptional efforts of the Roosevelt High School staff, community, and first responders in the face of the tragic accident – and to acknowledge the unwavering strength, resilience, and compassion displayed throughout our community.

On September 6th, around 3:30 p.m. multiple students were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a teen driver at a bus stop near Roosevelt High School, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to an incident near Tulare and Cedar Avenues. Upon arrival, officers say they found 11 children, all students, injured at the nearby FAX bus stop.

After the crash, officers say the driver and his 14-year-old sister fled the scene and were picked up by a family member – who drove them away from the scene. Thanks to witnesses and school staff, officers were able to pull the car over and take the suspect into custody.

The city says the proclamation “Roosevelt Strong” exemplifies the spirit of togetherness that makes Fresno a strong and compassionate city.