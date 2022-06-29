FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reunion in Fresno for Roosevelt High School’s Rough Riders took place on Saturday at Kearney Park.

The event was open to all Roosevelt High School students from any class and featured a live DJ, a raffle, and Rough Rider memorabillia.

Organizer Jim Castanon, who was class president in 1972, says this reunion was originally made three years ago – but the pandemic delayed the event for two years.

“We’re just trying to get all classes from whatever year,” said Jim. “The earliest I’ve got right now is 1958, and we’ve got people from the 2019 class. We’re just trying to bring everybody from all classes together.”

Castanon says the money raised goes to the high school’s sports programs to support them for the next season.