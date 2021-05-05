Roosevelt High mariachi band brings Cinco de Mayo entertainment to River Park Shopping Center

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariachi music entertained outdoor diners and shoppers at Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center on Cinco de Mayo.

The Roosevelt High School mariachi band provided live music in the open area near Teazer World Tea Market and Barrelhouse Brewing Company.

For the students, it was the first public performance since the start of the pandemic.

Throughout the lockdown, students were forced to practice separately and they say finally getting to perform together felt great.

“It’s a relief. It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re almost out of them. Little by little, we’re starting to do more normal things that we used to do. So hopefully, we’ll be able to do it with everybody, masks off, and everything else,” said Isaac Torres of the Roosevelt Mariachi Band.