SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported after the roof of a Dollar Tree in Sanger collapsed following heavy rains throughout Fresno County on Friday.

According to the Sanger Fire Department, crews were called out around 9:00 a.m. to the business at 2680 Jensen Avenue. The call was for a report of rescue inside a collapsed building, with emergency crews being told people were trapped inside.

Crews arrived to find the three employees inside had been able to escape the building and no customers were inside at the time either.

Fire crews say, upon arrival, they found the store’s façade had fallen and was blocking the front door, damaging three cars out front.

Crews add that five additional businesses were inside the same building and were separated by walls. All businesses inside were closed for inspection due to cracks being found in the roof structure.