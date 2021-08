MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hoping to reach their goal of $52,000 by the end of the month.

The Ronald McDonald House “Dollars for Dinner” is underway through the month of August.

There are three ways to give. You can text “RONALD” to 56512, Venmo at RMHCCV, or give your gift online.